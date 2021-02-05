Tiffany & Co. first designed the Super Bowl trophy back in 1967

Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy Is ‘Meticulously’ Made — What to Know About Iconic Award

When the Super Bowl comes to an end this weekend, one team will walk away with the bragging rights — and one pretty amazing trophy.

The Vince Lombardi trophy — named for the former the Green Bay Packers coach — is awarded at the NFL championship every year, and has been "meticulously" crafted by Tiffany & Co. since 1967.

The trophy is molded by silversmiths and metal spinners at the luxury jewelry company's Cumberland, Rhode Island, holloware workshop, according to a press release. The details and designs of the trophy, which features a pyramid-like base with a regulation-sized sterling silver football on the top, are hammered by hand into the metal.

According to Tiffany & Co., the trophy's design was sketched by former company Vice President Oscar Riedener during a meeting with the former commissioner of the NFL in the '60s.

Twenty-two inches in height, and seven pounds in weight, the trophy takes around four months to complete.

It will be awarded to the winning team — this year, either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers — after Sunday's game in Tampa, Florida, before being returned to the workshop in Rhode Island. Once there, the name of the winning team will be hand-engraved on the trophy.

Tiffany & Co. also makes the Pete Rozelle Trophy, which is awarded to the game's MVP every year.