The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa

Twitter Launches Big GOAT and Little GOAT Emojis in Honor of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

No matter which Super Bowl LV quarterback you're rooting for, Twitter has an emojii.

The social media platform is launching two new emojis in honor of the Super Bowl this weekend: One for Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady, and one for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Both emojis have a fun twist, however — they're goat icons, one big (for Brady) and one little (for Mahomes). It's a playful nod at the frequent conversations over whether either star athlete is the greatest of all time, or GOAT.

Whenever users Tweet with the hashtags, "#TomBrady," "#Brady," "#PatrickMahomes" or "#Mahomes," it'll trigger the emojis.

In general, Twitter said the most tweeted emoji with 43-year-old Brady's name is the goat emoji, while the most for Mahomes is the 100 symbol.

Super Bowl LV will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance. The quarterback has won six rings throughout his decades-long career. Meanwhile, Mahomes, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years in 2020, ultimately coming out victorious over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Fans can also look forward to a national anthem duet performed by Grammy-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church. The Weeknd will be headlining the event with a halftime show performance.

The game will be the lowest attended championship in history due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the New York Times. However, millions of fans will be able to watch from home.