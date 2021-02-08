Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Congratulates Buccaneers After Chiefs' Loss: 'Tough Game'

Kayla Nicole also shared a photo of herself dressed in all white at the game in Tampa, Florida

Travis Kelce's longtime girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reacted on social media after the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

With victory out of reach for the Chiefs in the final minutes of the game — which they eventually lost 31-9 — Nicole posted a picture of herself to Instagram with a caption calling out the referees for what she thought was a no-call. In the image, she wore a trendy matching bra top and white pants while posing in a box at the Florida stadium.

"Holding: the illegal restraining of another player who is not in possession of the ball," she wrote. "Holding is prohibited in most football leagues, unless you're playing against Tom Brady."

Nicole later changed the caption of her photo to read "go team."

The model — who runs fitness brand Strong Is Sexy — continued her criticism on Twitter before offering her congratulations to the Buccaneers.

"If yall wanted to see the Chiefs vs the refs just say that," she wrote.

"Congrats to the @Buccaneers," she added in a later tweet. "Tough game to watch but y'all got it."

Nicole and and Kelce, 31, first began dating in 2017. The couple split in August of last year.

They were officially back on by December, with Kelce once again calling Nicole his girlfriend during a question and answer session with WNBA's Chiney Ogwumike, according to TMZ.

During the Q&A, Kelce reportedly said of Nicole, "She's the absolute best."

Nicole recently celebrated the team's AFC Championship win in January with a sweet post in honor of her boyfriend, sharing photos of them on Instagram and writing, "Prada you."