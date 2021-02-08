Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Poke Fun at Team Change in T-Mobile Super Bowl 2021 Ad

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 to join fellow former New England Patriots player Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Apparently, spotty cell service is the reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Super Bowl LV.

In a hilarious new ad for T-Mobile, Buccaneers stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski poke fun at their decision to join the Florida NFL team after years with the New England Patriots — and retirement for the latter.

At the beginning of the clip — marked as one year ago — Brady, 43, FaceTimes with Gronkowski (who is golfing in Florida) and asks, "What do you think my next move should be? Give it to me straight. Maybe it's just time I hang 'em up."

"I got one word for you: retirement," replies his former teammate. "If you retire now, you're gonna be walking on soft sand in a week. Just come to Florida and feel the wind in your hair. Retirement is like winning another one. Maybe I'll even join you."

But Brady's network connection is rough, so he only hears part of Gronkowski's response: "If you retire now, you're soft and weak. Just come to Florida and win another one. Maybe I'll even join you."

Feeling challenged, Brady announces at a press conference that his "goal is to win one more. And Gronk's coming with me."

"I'm retired from retiring?" a shocked Gronkowski learns as he watches Brady's announcement.

At the end of the clip, Brady also assures, "I'm not soft or weak either."

Gronkowski, 31, came out of retirement following several seasons with the Patriots to join Tampa Bay in April 2020, a month after Brady revealed he was also leaving the Massachusetts team to sign with the Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV marks Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and Gronkowski's sixth, all of which were during the duo's tenure with the Patriots prior to joining the Buccaneers last year.