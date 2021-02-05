The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will play in his 10th Super Bowl this weekend

Tom Brady Reads Mean Tweets About Himself Ahead of Super Bowl 2021

Tom Brady loves a good joke — even when he's the butt of it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback once again appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night for a special Brady edition of the talk show's Mean Tweets segment. Parts of the clip had previously aired as part of one of Kimmel's other Mean Tweets editions.

Brady, 43, chuckled as he read through some of the various insults, including "Tom Brady seems like the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench."

He admitted in response, "That's kinda true."

Another tweet Brady read said, "Can we be real for a moment? Is there really anyone you'd rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?"

"Hi, I'm Tom Brady, and I'm a cry baby," another tweet read. "And I have a butthole in my chin!"

"F— you Tom Brady I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion," another tweet said, referring to Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen.

The only mean tweet that appeared to really get under Brady's skin brought his dog into things: "F— you Tom Brady I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks."

"That's f—ed up!" Brady said in reaction.

Brady will appear in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, which will be his 10th time playing in an NFL championship, but his first time for the Buccaneers. He previously spent two decades with the Patriots, securing six Super Bowl victories with the New England team.

On Monday night, Brady said that he will continue to play football until the timing is right after a successful first Buccaneers season.

"Yeah, definitely," Brady said when asked if he would play past age 45. "It's a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is — you never know."

"You never know when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."