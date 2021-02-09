Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Shares How His 95-Year-Old Mom Reacted to Super Bowl LV Victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach also told Jimmy Kimmel about the celebratory Gatorade dump as the game ended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians is basking in Super Bowl bliss.

At 68, Arians became the oldest NFL coach to win the Super Bowl after the Bucs bested the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at their home stadium on Sunday night. Arians had previously retired in 2017 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals without any Super Bowl rings but came back to lead the Buccaneers.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, he said winning was "just a dream come true" — and he talked about his 95-year-old mother's (who was in attendance) reaction afterward: He said she proudly proclaimed, "Down, down, down! The Chiefs went down!"

Arians also revealed what it was like getting drenched in Gatorade by his celebrating players after the big win, telling host Kimmel that it was chillier than expected. "They got me. They really got me. And man that s--- was cold!" he said.

Sunday's win marked the seventh Super Bowl ring for quarterback Tom Brady, and the Buccaneers' second-ever Super Bowl win (they previously won back in January 2003).

Arians' wife Chris previously told ESPN about her husband's decision to come out of retirement and return to coaching. "I will tell you his thought process because I knew this by then: If you're going to be old and have aches and pains and issues no matter where you are, that isn't going away. So you might as well be working since you love what you do instead of being home," she said.

After the game, Arians brushed off renewed retirement rumors, telling reporters, according to the Associated Press, "Hell, no, I ain't going anywhere. I'm coming back to try to get two and we'll see after that."

The New England Patriots — with whom Brady, 43, spent 20 seasons before becoming a Buccaneer last year — sent the quarterback a message on Twitter after the team's Super Bowl LV victory. Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP as well.