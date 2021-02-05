Russell Wilson, who has partnered with Bose for their Healthcare Heroes campaign, chats with PEOPLE about the big game, family life and more

Russell Wilson Says He 'of Course' Considers Tom Brady the GOAT Ahead of Super Bowl 2021

Russell Wilson is giving credit where it's due.

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LV, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback chatted with PEOPLE about his Healthcare Heroes partnership with Bose, as well as life at home with wife Ciara and their kids and his thoughts about the big game.

When asked whether he considers Tom Brady the GOAT (or, the greatest of all time) ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback's 10th Super Bowl appearance — which will see the Florida team square off against the reigning NFL champs, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — Wilson says, "Of course."

"He's won more championships than anybody else," says the athlete, 32. "I think that's why you play this game — to win 'em — and he's been able to do that over the years."

Wilson (who has started in two championships, leading the Seahawks to victory in 2014's Super Bowl XLVIII) says that it's going to "be a great match" between Brady, 43, and Mahomes, 25 — and that he's going to be watching.

But still, "I'm never satisfied if I'm not in it," he admits to PEOPLE, noting that next year, his team has "gotta find a way to win championships."

Aside from focusing on next season, Wilson says this year he's most looking forward to "spending quality time" with his and Ciara's children: Win Harrison, 6 months and Sienna Princess, 3½, as well as Future Zahir, 6½, who the singer shares with ex Future.

"They keep growing up so fast, and it's been a blessing just to see their growth," the athlete says.

As for Win, the little boy has begun saying "Dada" in addition to "Mama" — the latter of which Ciara, 35, shared a video of in December — and his siblings are all about helping "change diapers," as well as "sing to," "play with" and "hold" their baby brother.

Wilson, who has been a Bose partner for eight years, recently surprised healthcare workers with a virtual meet-and-great as part of the company's Healthcare Heroes campaign, which also saw them gifted with a Super Bowl LV at-home viewing kit, courtesy of Bose.

"What they had in there was a massive Bose TV speaker to watch the big game on. They also had some Super Bowl merchandise," the athlete says. "We've been honoring local businesses with Bose, so we had some gift cards for local businesses in there, as well."

According to a statement, the campaign "is a continuation of Bose's efforts to support frontline workers through our Sound Sanctuary Program, which is dedicated to bringing solace and comfort to individuals and organizations who use better sound to aid in their healing process."