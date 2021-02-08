Rob Gronkowski Reflects on Coming Out of Retirement to Win Super Bowl: ‘What a Story It’s Been’

"What a start it was to the journey and what a finish. It’s for real. It was the real deal," Rob Gronkowski told reporters after winning Super Bowl LV

It's safe to say Rob Gronkowski isn't regretting his decision to come out of retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

On Sunday, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, did not score a touchdown all game (all their points came via field goals), while Brady connected with Gronkowski for two touchdowns in the first half alone.

The Bucs eventually won the game 31-9, giving Gronkowski his fourth Super Bowl ring, and Brady his seventh. It's the first Super Bowl win for the duo since they were victorious in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams with former team the New England Patriots. Gronkowski, now 31, retired from the NFL a few weeks later in March.

"I remember after that win I was so done coming off the [field]," Gronkowski recalled to reporters after the 2021 Super Bowl win on Sunday, according to WEEI. "I was like, 'I am just glad it's over.' Just the pain I was in, too. It was great to be a champ, but it just felt great to be done."

"[I took] the year off, go through that journey," he continued. "Heal up. Get my mind right and just see the options out there, see everything play out and just come down here to Tampa Bay. Come out of retirement. I retired from being retired, which is pretty cool."

In April 2020, Gronkowski revealed he and Brady first threw around the idea of him coming out of retirement during a workout last February. Once Brady publicly revealed he was joining Tampa Bay, Gronkowski followed suit. He couldn't pass up the chance to play with Brady in sunny weather — far from their days in Massachusetts.

"Just coming down here [for] this journey. I saw the opportunity I thought it was a great opportunity. I love Florida," Gronkowski said. "It was an opportunity to be in great weather and t-shirt and shorts and sandals basically every day going to work. That's my style. Just unbelievable. What a journey it's been. What a story it's been. What a start it was to the journey and what a finish. It's for real. It was the real deal."

Gronkowski called his and Brady's latest Super Bowl win "one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."

"I would say it's up there, for sure," he said. "To come down here to Tampa, come to an organization that was ready to win. Come down here to play with players, they are all fantastic players. Great guys. Just everyone overall. The story is just unbelievable and it definitely ranks up there as one of my biggest accomplishments, ever."

After the game, Gronkowski celebrated with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, who posted a picture of her giving him a kiss.