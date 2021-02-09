"I feel like I'm 18 years old right now, I got no injuries at all," the four-time Super Bowl champion said

Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski Says He Feels 'the Best I've Ever Felt' After Fourth Super Bowl Win

Rob Gronkowski is on top of the world after winning his fourth Super Bowl ring.

Speaking to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Tuesday from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the 31-year-old tight end said that he feels "unbelievable" following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' big win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.

"I just played 20 games, the most games I've ever played. I didn't miss a practice, didn't miss a game," said Gronkowski. "I feel like I'm 18 years old right now, I got no injuries at all. Just playing a full season like that, I feel fresh. I truly feel like the best I've ever felt."

Gronkowski, who came out of retirement from the New England Patriots to reunite with longtime teammate Tom Brady on Tampa Bay last year, was asked by Strahan, 49, if he would have made that same decision had Brady, 43, retired instead of moving teams.

"If he retired or something, I would've had to weigh out my options," the athlete explained. "I'm not really sure what would have happened. I just know that this was the route I came down, this was the route that was presented to me and I hopped on. I just felt like it was right."

Gronkowski also said that "there really wasn't a difference" playing with Brady for the Buccaneers as opposed to the Patriots.

"We've always worked hard on our chemistry, we've always practiced hard," he explained. "That connection doesn't just build overnight, it's been building over the years. In order to keep that connection strong you gotta keep working on it day in and day out and that's what we did."

After the Buccaneers took home the win 31-9 over the Chiefs on Sunday, Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, celebrated the team's victory by planting a kiss on the star athlete in a sweet photo shared to Instagram, which was captioned, "Tastes like a champion."

"Its just unbelievable," Gronkowski told Strahan of his girlfriend's support. "Just to have someone you know by your side, through thick and thin of everything win or lose."

He added, "Camille, she's just an unbelievable person and is just always there, always cheering me on no matter what the situation is. Just to have her there — my mom was there too, she's another important woman in my life."

After Super Bowl LV, Gronkowski traveled to Disney World with Kostek and his family. He posted a few videos on his Instagram Story from the trip, including one of him and his nephew dueling with lightsabers at the Star Wars-themed area in Hollywood Studios.

Kostek, 28, also shared a video of the Super Bowl champ walking through the attraction with his nephew by his side.