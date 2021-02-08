"One of the great runs of the night, I will say that," one commentator said during the broadcast

Streaker Runs onto Super Bowl 2021 Field During 4th Quarter: 'They Should Sign Them'

There was all sorts of action in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

With just five minutes left in the last quarter of the game, a spectator ran onto the field at Sunday's Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the score sat in favor of Tampa Bay, the fan — wearing what appeared to be a one-piece hot pink swimsuit with black athletic shorts — ran down the field while players, including Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, watched in confusion.

"We've got a fan on the field," said commentator Jim Nantz as the situation unfolded.

Added Nantz with a laugh, "One of the great runs of the night, I will say that. They should sign them!"

The game was disrupted as security guards tackled the shirtless person, who apparently made it all the way to the end zone at Raymond James Stadium, according to New York Times.

The Buccaneers ended the game with a 31 to 9 win over the Chiefs. Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Accepting the honor, Brady, 43, said, "I'm so proud of all these guys out here. We had a rough month of November … we came together at the right time. I think we knew this was gonna happen tonight, didn't we?"