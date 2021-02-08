Tom Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots

Patriots Congratulate Former Player Tom Brady for Super Bowl Win: 'The Greatest of All Time'

Tom Brady's former team only has love for the athlete — even after his Super Bowl victory with another franchise.

The New England Patriots — with whom Brady, 43, spent 20 seasons before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer last year — sent the quarterback a message on Twitter after the Florida team's 31-9 win at Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the greatest of all time," the Patriots wrote, before adding of Brady's fellow Buccaneer and former New England player Rob Gronkowski, "And Gronk, be careful with that trophy..."

Back in 2019, Gronkowski used the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII trophy as a bat before appearing at the Boston Red Sox home opener. All the goofing around left an actual dent in the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The game on Sunday was Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and seventh win. Gronkowski, 31, has won four Super Bowls — all with Brady on his team.

After the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP. Accepting the honor on the podium — where he was joined by his three children, Jack, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — Brady remarked to the smaller-then-usual crowd due to COVID precautions, "How 'bout that?"

"I'm so proud of all these guys out here," he said of his teammates. "We had a rough month of November … we came together at the right time. I think we knew this was gonna happen tonight, didn't we?"