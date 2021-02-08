Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Tweets at Gisele Bündchen While Making Dig at Super Bowl Referees

During the game, which the Kansas City Chiefs lost, the quarterback’s mom Randi Mahomes expressed her frustration about a number of calls

Patrick Mahomes' mom had a lot to say on social media about Super Bowl LV.

On Sunday, Randi Mahomes vented on Twitter about the game, including several referee calls that went against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"What a joke ref!!! Really," she wrote at one point in the game, which the Chiefs lost 9-31.

The quarterback's fiancée Brittany Matthews also expressed her displeasure about the referees, writing, "that was bull" alongside a poop emoji.

Randi later weighed in on a post by Gisele Bündchen which celebrated a touchdown pass husband Tom Brady threw to Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski. "Let's gooooooooo!!!!!! @TomBrady -> @RobGronkowski," the supermodel tweeted.

Noting that the NFL's official Twitter account "liked" the tweet, Randi claimed that was "proof" that the referees were siding with the Buccaneers.

Before the end of the game, Randi fired off one more dig at the refs, tagging Bündchen in the message.

"If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," she wrote.

However, it appears that Randi was able to put aside her frustration after the game, as she shared several photographs with Brady's family.

"Tom Brady's parents are a class act. Thank you for your words!" she wrote alongside one group photo.

Captioning another photo, which showed her sharing a moment with Brady's mom Galynn, she added, "Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words.."

On Monday morning, Randi noted how "proud" she was of her children for the way they handled the tough loss. "Doing my best to raise my babies kind.. I may fail at this from time to time but I'm so proud of my kids when i see them spread kindness even on their hardest days. #blessed" she wrote.

As for his own post-game comments, Patrick gave full credit to the Buccaneers for the big win.

"They were just better than us today, I don't know what else to say," he told reporters. "We weren't able to make adjustments and find ways to get in the end zone."

"They played a heck of a game," he added.

Following the game, Matthews was quick to share a supportive message with her fiancé, with whom she's expecting her first child.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" she wrote on Twitter. "Now let's have a baby."

Strikingly a similar note, Patrick's final message to his fans for the night promised that despite what happened on the field, there would be more to celebrate in the future.