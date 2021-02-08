Tom Brady Wins Super Bowl 2021 MVP, Joined by His Kids on Podium: 'I'm So Proud'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off at Super Bowl LV on Sunday

After an impressive performance, Tom Brady can now add Super Bowl LV MVP to his resume, among his many other achievements.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to earn the Lombardi Trophy. Brady led the way for Tampa Bay's offense, helping the team earn a 31-9 victory.

Accepting the honor on the podium — where he was joined by his three children, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian — Brady remarked to the smaller-then-usual crowd due to COVID precautions, "How 'bout that?"

"I'm so proud of all these guys out here," he said of his teammates. "We had a rough month of November … we came together at the right time. I think we knew this was gonna happen tonight, didn't we?"

He also told the crowd, "This team is world champions forever, you can't take it away from us."

Brady also promised that he wouldn't be retiring any time soon, assuring, "We're coming back."

Super Bowl LV was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the last year, which saw the country devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The game pitted Brady against Patrick Mahomes, one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the league. Both quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl in the last two years (Brady in 2019 and Mahomes in 2020).

Brady has appeared in 10 Super Bowls throughout his career and secured his seventh Super Bowl win at Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes and the Chiefs finished their season with a 14-2 record, the best in the AFC. During the playoffs, they beat the Cleveland Browns to reach the AFC championship, then beat the Buffalo Bills to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers finished with a 12-5 record in their first season with 43-year-old Brady, who left his longtime home in New England during the offseason. He's been helped by his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who also joined Tampa Bay before the start of the season.

During the playoffs, Tampa Bay trounced the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round and then took down the New Orleans Saints in what could have been Drew Brees' last game in the NFL.

They then squeaked out a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship with a final score of 31-26.

Canadian singer The Weeknd performed during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL capped attendance at Raymond James Stadium.