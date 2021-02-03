Meet the Inspiring People Selected to Be Honorary Coin Toss Captains at the 2021 Super Bowl

This weekend, three real-life heroes will take the football field at Raymond James stadium in Tampa, and they still can't believe it.

The NFL has selected three honorary captains for Super Bowl LV's coin toss on Sunday. All three are being honored for giving back to their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My head just like, I'm holding on to my head so it doesn't just like, shoot out of my neck, because this is incredible," one of the honorees, Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, told PEOPLE (the TV show!). He continued, "To receive all of this attention is so overwhelming but again at the same time, I'm so thankful."

Amid the pandemic, Davis helped ensure California students had the technology necessary for remote learning access.

"To work first-generation students, particularly students of color ... has always been a big passion of mine," Davis explained.

Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner, who helped to facilitate family meetings through technology for her hospitalized COVID patients, said that she's been practicing her coin-tossing skills and hoping to snag "a selfie" with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Rounding out the trio is Pittsburgh Marine veteran James Martin, who served tours in Iraq and in Afghanistan, and in 2020 worked to connect families with livestream video gaming events amid the pandemic.

"We've realized how much the pandemic and having to be alone or locked in your house, all these things have played on people's minds," Martin explained to PEOPLE (the TV show!). He added, "I wasn't doing it for any sort of notoriety, I just wanted to help out all veterans — I wanted to help out children."

Poet Amanda Gorman, who recently made waves with her powerful reading of "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration, will be performing an original poem about the three honorary captains during the pregame show this weekend.

After the news was announced, Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."