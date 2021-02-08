Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Super Bowl Outing One Year After Her Big-Game Halftime Gig

Jennifer Lopez got to sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl with her man, one year after her show-stopping halftime performance.

The singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, attended the big game together Sunday night at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Lopez documented her black-and-white ensemble for the event on her Instagram Story as she wrote "#SBLV Bound 🏈🏈🏈."

At the game, Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, sweetly posed together for a photo while holding up a sign that read "Thank you health care heroes," honoring those frontline workers who have been instrumental in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of kick-off, Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram in which he asked Lopez and their party to guess who'll win while they walked from their plane. "Jen, who do you have today for the Super Bowl," he asks in the clip, as Lopez expresses she's undecided. "I love them both," she says, as Rodriguez responds, "Okay, we'll come back to you."

On his Instagram Story, the retired baseball star expressed their excitement in watching The Weeknd's halftime show one year after Lopez and her co-headliner, Shakira, brought down the house at the February 2020 event.

Last week, Lopez looked back on her Super Bowl LIV performance, sharing a series of never-before-seen photos and video montages from the rehearsal process and the night of the show on Instagram. "Unseen #SuperBowlLIV video and photo dump 🏈 One year ago today ...," she wrote with one gallery, next sharing a two-minute recap video featuring her daughter Emme, 12.

During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez revealed his fiancée is "nervous" about performing at the political event as she feels a heightened sense of "responsibility" regarding the ceremony.

"It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings. But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable," Rodriguez said on the talk show at the time. "And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility."