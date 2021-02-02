Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Game kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

How to Watch the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday

Football's biggest night is almost here!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV after an unprecedented NFL season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 event will be the lowest attended Super Bowl in history due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the New York Times. However, millions of fans will be able to watch from home.

Here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

Who's playing in the Super Bowl?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be leading the Chiefs as they defend their 2020 title against veteran champion Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance. The 43-year-old quarterback has won six rings throughout his decades-long career.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and led the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years in 2020, ultimately coming out victorious over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Fans can also look forward to a national anthem duet performed by Grammy-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church. The Weeknd will be headlining the event with a halftime show performance.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

The 2021 Super Bowl will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

When is the Super Bowl?

The title game will be played on February 7, 2021.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. EST./ 3:30 p.m. PST.

What channel is the Super Bowl airing on?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on CBS.

Can the Super Bowl be streamed?

The game can be watched for free on CBSSports.com and through the CBS Sports App, as long as you log in with an existing cable subscription. It will also be available on CBS All Access, the company's streaming service, which offers a seven-day free trial and costs $5.99 per month.