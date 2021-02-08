Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Husband Tom Brady After Super Bowl 2021 Win: 'So Proud of the Man You Are'

Tom Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday night, after facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida

Gisele Bündchen is always Tom Brady's biggest fan.

The 40-year-old model was on hand for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home win in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Following her husband's history-making Super Bowl win — defeating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 — the model celebrated Brady with a celebratory post on Instagram.

"Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!! A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible. Congratulations my love!" Bündchen wrote, alongside seven photos from the momentous night, including cute photos of their son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, as well as Brady's 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward.

"Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet. It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be," the mom of two said about her husband.

"I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success! Te amo," Bündchen concluded.

In addition to taking home the Lombardi Trophy, Brady was also named Super Bowl MVP.

Accepting the honor on the podium — where he was joined by his kids — Brady remarked to the smaller-then-usual crowd due to COVID precautions, "How 'bout that?"

"I'm so proud of all these guys out here," he said of his teammates. "We had a rough month of November … we came together at the right time. I think we knew this was gonna happen tonight, didn't we?"

He also told the crowd, "This team is world champions forever, you can't take it away from us."

Brady was then spotted celebrating his team's victory with his wife and kids on the field of Raymond James Stadium.

The game was Brady's 10th time playing in a Super Bowl, but first time doing so for the Buccaneers, who he joined last year after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Brady and Bündchen — who tied the knot back in 2009 — moved to Florida last year with their son and daughter after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's son Jack lives mainly in New York with his mother, Bridget Moynahan.

When the Buccaneers secured their spot in the Super Bowl last month, Bündchen shared a selfie celebrating with the couples kids, all in Tampa Bay gear.