Brittany Matthews Says She's 'Forever Proud' of Fiancé Patrick Mahomes After Super Bowl 2021 Loss

Brittany Matthews and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expecting their first child together

Although the Kansas City Chiefs may not have won the Super Bowl this year, Brittany Matthews couldn't be prouder of fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

The personal trainer, who is expecting her first child — a daughter — with the star quarterback, shared an emotional message following the big game, which the Chiefs lost 31-9.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" Matthews wrote on Twitter. "Now let's have a baby."

Matthews first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple — who began dating when they were teenagers — got engaged following the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' 25th birthday.

A devoted Chiefs fan, the mother-to-be has continued to attend Mahomes' games this season, showing off her baby bump while cheering on the athlete.

"Just so dang proud of you," she wrote in one sweet post, which she shared after Mahomes helped earn his team a spot in back-to-back Super Bowls.

