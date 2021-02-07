Amanda Gorman Performs Poem About Pandemic Heroes During 2021 Super Bowl: 'We Honor Them'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman performed an original poem about the three honorary captains selected for the Super Bowl coin toss

Poet Amanda Gorman honored everyday American heroes with her powerful words during the pregame show for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

The 22-year-old's poem was about the three honorary captains selected for the game's coin toss at Raymond James Stadium.

The honorary captains include Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh Marine veteran James Martin. All three are being honored for giving back to their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today we honor our three captains for their actions and impact during a time of uncertainty and need," Gorman said during her poem, which touched on the lives and experiences of all three captains. "They've taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers and educators."

"While we honor them," Gorman said near the end of the poem, "it is them, who everyday, honor us."

In a statement when the news of the captains was announced, Commissioner Roger Goodell said, "During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."

Following the inauguration of President Biden last month, three upcoming books by Gorman — The Hill We Climb: Poems and Change Sings: A Children's Anthem, both scheduled for September, and a special hardcover version of The Hill We Climb slated for April — shot to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, claiming the top three slots as of Friday afternoon.

She was also quickly signed by IMG Models. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the agency will focus on brand endorsements and editorial opportunities for the Harvard grad.

