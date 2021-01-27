Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Will Perform Original Poem at the 2021 Super Bowl

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It's been a big few weeks for Amanda Gorman, who — after her appearance at the Inauguration — signed with IMG Models

Poet Amanda Gorman reads "The Hill We Climb," which she wrote for Joe Biden's inauguration, on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

Gorman, 22, will perform an original poem about the three honorary captains selected for the game's coin toss at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, the Associated Press said.

The honorary captains include Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh Marine veteran James Martin. All three are being honored for giving back to their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."

Following the swearing-in ceremony, three upcoming books by Gorman — The Hill We Climb: Poems and Change Sings: A Children's Anthem, both scheduled for September, and a special hardcover version of The Hill We Climb slated for April — shot to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, claiming the top three slots as of Friday afternoon.

The poet's three books were also the top sellers on Barnes & Noble's bestseller list as of last Friday.