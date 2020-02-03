Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers to Win Super Bowl 2020

Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions!

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

Both teams came out strong, with the Chiefs ending the first quarter with a four-point lead. But San Francisco bounced back and tied the game 10-10 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, the 49ers came out strong, scoring 10 points while keeping the Chiefs scoreless to go up 20-10. Kansas City finally got back into the game with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 20-17.

Then, with just under three minutes left, the Chiefs claimed the lead with a touchdown to make the score 24-20. That was then followed up by one final touchdown to seal the game with a score of 31-20.

The road to Miami was paved with impressive wins for both teams.

The Chiefs, who ended the regular season with a 12-4, quickly found themselves in a hole during their playoff matchup against the Houston Texans on Jan. 12. Despite being down by 24 points, the Chiefs gained the lead before heading into halftime, becoming the only team in NFL history to accomplish the feat after facing such a deficit.

They beat the Texans 51-31 to earn their spot in the AFC Championship, while also becoming only the 14th team to ever score more than 50 points in a playoff game. The Chiefs went on to score another victory, this time against the Tennesee Titans, to move on to their first Super Bowl trip in 50 years.

Image zoom Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers Al Bello/Getty

By making it to the Super Bowl, Kansas City improved on their outcome last season, which saw them lose in the AFC title game to the eventual champions, the New England Patriots.

This was also another chance for Chiefs coach Andy Reid to win a Super Bowl — he had never been victorious despite being considered one of the best coaches of all time.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Guard Will Be the First Medical Doctor to Play in a Super Bowl This Sunday

Image zoom Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers Al Bello/Getty

For the 49ers, who finished atop the NFC with a 13-3 record, Sunday was the first time they’ve played in a Super Bowl since 2013 when they were led by quarterback Colin Kaepernick. They lost that game 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

San Francisco was undoubtedly one of the hottest teams in the league this season, and a Super Bowl bid seemed like a certainty.

Their quarterback, 28-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo, was the back-up to New England Patriots star Tom Brady from 2014 to 2017. He helped the 49ers earn their first 8-0 start since 1990 at the beginning of the season.

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: The Players, from Patrick Mahomes to Raheem Mostert

The 49ers once again showcased their dominance in the NFC title game against veteran Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 19. San Francisco had a massive 27-0 lead heading into halftime and won the game 37-20 to play in the Super Bowl.

The game featured a halftime performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and the event also included a touching moment to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.