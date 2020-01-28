Who Played in — and Who Won — the Last 10 Super Bowls

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers prepare to face off on February 2 in Miami, Florida, here's a look back at every Super Bowl of the last decade.
By Ashley Boucher
January 28, 2020 04:21 PM

2019: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Last year, Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, marking the sixth Super Bowl win for the New England team. 

2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots 

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Super Bowl LII saw the Eagles triumphantly defeat the Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

2017: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The Falcons were defeated by the Patriots 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. 

2016: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Cam Newton and the Panthers were defeated by the Broncos 24-10, marking quarterback Peyton Manning’s last Super Bowl victory before retiring.  

2015: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After emerging victorious in 2014, the Seahawks were defeated by New England 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX played in Arizona. 

2014: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos 

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks crushed the Peyton Manning-led Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII 43-8. 

2013: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Fransisco 49ers

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Niners’ most recent Super Bowl appearance was against the Ravens, who beat the SF team 34-31. 

2012: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI, which was played in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

2011: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh team 31-25 in the game played at Cowboys Stadium. 

2010: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts 

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Drew Brees and Peyton Manning faced off in Super Bowl XLIV, with the Saints beating the Colts 31-17. 

2009: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals 

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIII saw the Cardinals defeated by the Steelers 27-23 in the game played in Tampa, Florida. 

