Who Played in — and Who Won — the Last 10 Super Bowls

2019: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams
Last year, Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, marking the sixth Super Bowl win for the New England team.
2018: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
Super Bowl LII saw the Eagles triumphantly defeat the Patriots 41-33 in the game played in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
2017: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons were defeated by the Patriots 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.
2016: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos
Cam Newton and the Panthers were defeated by the Broncos 24-10, marking quarterback Peyton Manning’s last Super Bowl victory before retiring.
2015: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
After emerging victorious in 2014, the Seahawks were defeated by New England 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX played in Arizona.
2014: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks crushed the Peyton Manning-led Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII 43-8.
2013: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Fransisco 49ers
The Niners’ most recent Super Bowl appearance was against the Ravens, who beat the SF team 34-31.
2012: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
The Giants beat the Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI, which was played in Indianapolis, Indiana.
2011: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh team 31-25 in the game played at Cowboys Stadium.
2010: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts
Drew Brees and Peyton Manning faced off in Super Bowl XLIV, with the Saints beating the Colts 31-17.
2009: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Super Bowl XLIII saw the Cardinals defeated by the Steelers 27-23 in the game played in Tampa, Florida.