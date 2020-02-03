Peyton Manning, Joe Montana and More NFL Greats Join Forces for Super Bowl 2020 NFL 100 Ad

Football greats young, old — and of the future — joined forces on Sunday for a heartwarming NFL 100 ad that aired during Super Bowl 2020.

A who’s who of famous faces, including everyone from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown, graced the screen as part of the commercial, which aired in honor of the league’s 100th season.

The spot kicked off with Brown telling 12-year-old football prodigy Maxwell “Bunchie” Young to “Take it to the house kid” ⁠— and the phrase was repeated as Young and his football made his way across the country.

He made pit stops along the way, including passing by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he pushed a tractor, and in San Francisco, where he ran past Steve Young, Joe Montana and Garoppolo standing outside of a hotel.

Garoppolo chimed in to tell Young to take it to the house, only to be told by Montana to “Take it to the car.”

“Give him a tip, will you, Joe?” Young joked of Garoppolo, whose role was reduced to that of apparent bell boy.

Young continued on as he was trailed by players his own age, and intercepted a ball from New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman before offering a hello to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who drove by in a car.

Soon, he was smack in the middle of a New Orleans-style parade, where he dodged a tackle from Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and grabbed a pass from quarterback Drew Brees.

After pausing a moment to pay his respects to a statue of late Arizona Cardinals star Pat Tillman, Young found himself in New York City, where he was welcomed by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Young continued to run, and eventually made his way to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where he was greeted by dozens of football greats, including Brett Favre, Deion Sanders and Peyton Manning.

He then made his way onto the field, at which point the ad transitioned to the actual Super Bowl, with Young and many of his commercial co-stars taking the field in Miami.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.