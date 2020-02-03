Patrick Mahomes Tweeted About Getting to Say 'I'm Going to Disney World' 7 Years Ago

Patrick Mahomes Andy Lyons/Getty

Patrick Mahomes is going to Disney World — and it’s a wish that his heart made seven years ago.

After leading his team to victory at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was captured on video delivering the famous line about what he plans to do next.

“I’m going to Disney World!” he said in the video with a huge smile on his face.

The quote is even more poignant for Mahomes, who tweeted in 2013, “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs.”

Disney Parks Blog shared a video of the history-making moment on Instagram, before following up with a montage of footage from the game and writing in the caption, “#SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is ‘Going to Disney World!’ for celebratory parade and sharing the spotlight with a Make-A-Wish Child!”

In a blog post, Jeremy Schoolfield of Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations added, “And to make even more magical wishes come true in the future, Disney Parks is donating $1 million to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes’ MVP performance” — also sharing that 10-year-old Nathan, the Make-A-Wish child from Texas, will be riding in the parade with the Super Bowl champion.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, marking the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

The quarterback’s girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, spent the game cheering on her man and celebrated the team’s big win ⁠— and Mahomes’ MVP title ⁠— with a sweet Instagram post.

In the picture, Matthews was holding on tight to Mahomes, who was already wearing a Chiefs Super Bowl champions T-shirt and hat. “We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” she captioned the photo.

The couple (who have been dating since high school in Whitehouse, Texas) leaned in for a kiss as they stood among Chiefs-themed confetti on the Hard Rock Stadium field.

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes (R) and Brittany Matthews Andy Lyons/Getty

Mahomes has long been deemed a rising star in the league thanks to his impressive passing ability. Likened to an NBA equivalent of a point guard, the athlete has put on spectacular performances all season that has made Kansas City an offensive juggernaut.

But getting to that Super Bowl win wasn’t easy for the Chiefs, who started out the game trailing behind the 49ers. Yet, with just under 3 minutes left, they claimed the lead with a touchdown to make the score 24-20. That was then followed up by one final touchdown to seal the game, with a score of 31-20.

Mahomes is set to arrive at Walt Disney World on Monday, where he and Nathan will ride in an afternoon parade through the Magic Kingdom park.

Disney Parks Blog reports that viewers can catch the livestream on their website starting at around 2:40 p.m. ET.