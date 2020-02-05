Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Joins Him on Float in Super Bowl Parade

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

The celebrations for Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews continued on Wednesday, this time back home in Missouri.

Mahomes, 24, and his longtime love, also 24, rode together on a double-decker bus during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2020 victory parade.

Matthews was seen next to her beau while he chugged beer and pumped up the crowd as the team bus rode through the city. While Mahomes remained on the bus, many Chiefs players took to the streets to greet the thousands in attendance, who stood in 27-degree weather to see their team.

Even 61-year-old coach Andy Reid, known for his love of cheeseburgers, was seen hyping up the crowd while aboard the bus.

In a post to her Instagram Story, Matthews shared a selfie she took with Kayla Nicole, tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.

“When I became the start for Kansas City, the first thing I wanted to do is bring the Lamar Hunt trophy back to this city and organization,” Mahomes told the crowd during the rally. “And the second most important thing was to get the Lombardi Trophy for the greatest coach of all time!”

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Matthews was in Miami for Mahomes’ big win at the Super Bowl, spending the game cheering on her man. She documented her night on the sidelines while wearing a Chiefs-red dress.

Later, after the Chiefs’ victory, she shared a photo of the couple embracing, writing, “We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom.”

The couple has been together for years and met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. They even attended prom together in 2013.

Matthews, who owns her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness, is steadfast in her Chiefs fandom, and shared numerous photos from Florida leading up to Sunday’s kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Kayla Nicole Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Mahomes helped lead his team to victory, with the Chiefs beating the 49ers 31-20.

After the game, the couple also stopped by Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where the MVP took part in a parade at the Magic Kingdom.