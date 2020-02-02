Patrick Mahomes' Longtime Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Cheers Him on at Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes‘ girlfriend Brittany Matthews is in the Miami crowd at Sunday’s Super Bowl to cheer on her longtime love as he vies for the championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sharing photos and videos from the sideline, Matthews showed off her Chiefs-red dress as she supported Mahomes.

Mahomes, a quarterback for the Chiefs, and Matthews, both 24, have been together for years. They met in high school while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

According to Yahoo! Sports, they’ve been dating since the 10th grade. In 2013, the pair went to prom together, as seen in an adorable throwback photo on Mahomes’ Instagram.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Image zoom Brittany Matthews/Instagram

RELATED: Everything to Know About Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Matthews — who owns her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness— shared numerous photos from Florida leading up to kick off on Sunday, all while repping Chiefs gear.

Wrote Matthews on one Instagram post, “Ready to take home this W!”

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Says Security Had to Move Her to ‘Safe Place’ During Patriots’ Game

She also posted a photo hanging out with Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes, writing, “It’s LIV.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.