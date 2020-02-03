Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Celebrates His Super Bowl 2020 Win in Sweet Photo

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Andy Lyons/Getty

Brittany Matthews has plenty to celebrate when it comes to boyfriend Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s girlfriend spent Super Bowl LIV cheering on her man, and marked the team’s big win ⁠— and Mahomes’ MVP title ⁠— with a sweet Instagram post.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” she captioned the photo.

In the picture, Matthews is holding on tight to Mahomes, who is already wearing a Chiefs Super Bowl champions t-shirt and hat.

The couple, who have been dating since high school, are leaning in for a kiss as they stand among Chiefs-themed confetti on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Matthews, 24, documented her night on the sideline as she cheered on Mahomes, also 24, in a Chiefs-red dress.

The couple have been together for years, and met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

They even attended prom together in 2013, as seen in an adorable throwback photo on Mahomes’ Instagram.

Matthews, who owns her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness, is steadfast in her Chiefs fandom, and shared numerous photos from Florida leading up to Sunday’s kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes helped lead his team to victory, and was crowned Super Bowl MVP after the Chiefs bested the 49ers 31-20.