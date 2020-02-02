LeBron James Shows Off His 'Pure Dominance' in GMC Super Bowl Ad

“As a longtime fan of the brand, teaming up with GMC to help introduce the GMC Hummer EV was a natural fit,” says LeBron James

By Lindsay Kimble
February 02, 2020 02:53 PM

LeBron James’ on-the-court dominance has earned him a spot in a Super Bowl LIV ad.

James is starring in GMC’s commercial for the car company’s new Hummer EV, which boasts about the all-electric truck’s reduced noise, teasing, “a quiet revolution is coming.”

The athlete, 35, is seen successfully completing a slam dunk and shattering the basketball hoops’ backboard — silently. Teases the commercial: “pure dominance will sounds like this.”

RELATED: Every Single Super Bowl 2020 Celebrity Commercial You Need to See — So Far

The Hummer EV has 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque and can go from 0 to 60 mph in only three seconds.

“As a longtime fan of the brand, teaming up with GMC to help introduce the GMC HUMMER EV was a natural fit,” said James in a press release. “The excitement and pride I’ve felt for Hummer since high school came right back when I saw what they had planned for the new EV model. The truck may be quiet, but the performance numbers speak for themselves.”

RELATED: Busy Philipps Talks ‘Empowering’ Super Bowl Ad: ‘I Want My Daughters Knowing They Can Do Anything’

The commercial comes after James publicly mourned his longtime friend and fellow Laker Kobe Bryant, 41, who was killed in a helicopter accident along with eight others one week ago.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” James said on Friday night at the Staples Center. “From the time I was in high school watching him from afar to getting in this league and watching him up close. All the battles that we had throughout my career — the determination to just want to win, to just want to be great.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.