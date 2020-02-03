Lady Gaga Praises 'Incredible' Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Performance After Lip-Syncing Comments

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with (inset) Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Inset: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did not let Lady Gaga down.

The two superstars teamed up to tackle the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday, and found a fan in the “Poker Face” singer, who’d previously revealed her expectations for the performance.

“@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!” Gaga tweeted shortly after they took the stage. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl.”

The high praise from the 11-time Grammy winner, 33, comes after she revealed that she would be keeping an ear out for any lip-syncing from Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

“I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!” Gaga said on Saturday following her performance at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens.

The “Shallow” singer — who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 — followed up her warning with a sweet message to Lopez and Shakira, wishing them the best of luck.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Ready to Go’ During Super Bowl Rehearsal Video: ‘Waiting for My Cue’

“I love you Miami, I love you J. Lo, I love you Shakira,” she said. “I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl. They’re all champions.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Says ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ at Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Gaga’s seal of approval made her just one of many to heap praise on the superstars following their performance, which came before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The singers sang a medley of their biggest hits, including “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie” from Shakira, and “On the Floor” and “Get Right” from Lopez.

The performance also included a number of guests, including J. Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, who sang her mom’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Jennifer Lopez After Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: ‘That Was So Fun!’

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram afterwards. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!❤️”