KU Students Petition School to Cancel Classes After Super Bowl — or Stock Supply of Barf Bags

Better safe than sorry.

Whether the Kansas City Chiefs win or lose at the Super Bowl this weekend, there will likely be a lot of partying going on among the University of Kansas student body — which is why the school government is attempting to plan ahead.

On Thursday, KU’s Student Senate passed a resolution imploring school Chancellor Douglas Girod to cancel classes on Monday or at least make sure barf bags are strategically placed around campus, according to the Kansas City Star.

“The Student Senate body would be woefully negligent of its duty to represent the student body by not advocating for a concern for the health of students given the inevitability of celebrations that may occur should the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious,” a portion of the resolution read, according to the outlet.

Calling the resolution “both serious and lighthearted,” student body president Tiara Floyd noted the chaos that ensued in 2015 after the Kansas City Chiefs won the World Series.

“I hate to say this; people were vomiting in their backpacks,” she said, according to the outlet. “That is a health issue.”

The resolution was also sent to several members of the Chiefs organization, including coach Andy Reid, owner Clark Hunt, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We just want the Chiefs to know that they have KU student support behind them,” Floyd said.

Regardless of the outcome, Sunday’s matchup will be a day to remember for Chiefs fans, as this is the first time the team has played in the Super Bowl for 50 years.

The Chiefs earned a trip to the AFC Championship after defeating the Houston Texans and becoming the first team in NFL history to lead at halftime after being down by 24 or more points. They’ll be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the 49ers’ first trip to the Super Bowl since 2013 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers and the Chiefs will play at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, airing on FOX.