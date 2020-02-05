Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win by Dancing in the Street & Chugging Beer at Parade

After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City has welcomed home their Super Bowl champions!

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs made their way back to the Missouri city to celebrate their historic victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a parade of epic proportions.

The celebration began around 11:30 a.m. local time, with the procession starting at Sixth Street before heading south on Grand Boulevard through downtown Kansas City.

Red double-decker buses carried players and coaches down the route as fans cheered on champions like head coach Andy Reid, MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Mahomes, who was joined by girlfriend Brittany Matthews, chugged a beer aboard the bus next to Kelce, who donned a special Chiefs WWE championship belt as he rode.

Other players like safety Tyrann Mathieu took their excitement to the streets, hopping off the buses in order to walk, taking selfies with fans and giving each other piggyback rides along the way.

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes DAVE KAUP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson even went shirtless as they walked, despite the frigid temperatures (it was just 26 degrees, according to Weather.com).

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was also on hand, and drove in a red pick-up truck with Rep. Sharice Davids while wearing a Mahomes jersey.

After making it past the Sprint Center, the parade ended at the city’s landmark Union Station, where a victory rally started around 1:30 p.m.

Thousands of fans decked out in Chiefs red — including Paul Rudd — crowded around a stage, with some even climbing trees to get a better look. Others were otherwise occupied — WDAF reported that one couple got engaged as they waited for the Chiefs players to arrive.

Image zoom Paul Rudd Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Several members of the Chiefs organization, including chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, president Mark Donovan and general manager Brad Veach gave brief remarks before the team hit the stage.

“Hey hey Kansas City, baby!” Reid told the crowd. “We appreciate everything that you did for us. The support’s been phenomenal, this parade is second to none, it’s the best in the NFL right here… One more thing is, next year, we’re coming right back here one more time, baby.”

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers to Win Super Bowl 2020

Mahomes, 24, followed next, jokingly warning the crowd they’d have to stay with him as he was losing his voice.

“When I became the starter for Kansas City, the first thing I wanted to do was bring the Lamar Hunt trophy back to Kansas City, back to this organization,” he said. “And the second most important thing I wanted to do was get the Lombardi Trophy for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid, baby.”

He continued, “This season, the adversity we dealt with, with the injuries — I mean, my knee was in the side of my leg. But we still went back and we won the Super Bowl. We the champs, baby!”

Image zoom Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Kelce spoke too, still wearing the championship belt, and amped up the crowd with his energy.

“I’m wearing about half the beers I’ve been trying to drink,” he joked. “Twenty-one years, that’s how long it’s just been turning for my guy Andy Reid…. and what we do? What we do? We unleash a can of whoopass on everybody.”

Mayor Lucas — who was in Miami, Florida, on Sunday to cheer on his home team — first announced the parade plans on Twitter shortly after the final whistle.

“LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!!” the mayor excitedly tweeted.

“We’re gonna celebrate our great champions, celebrate our great city and celebrate our great fans,” Lucas later added in a promo clip for the celebration. “We look forward to having a great time with you.”

LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020

Jackson County executive Frank White called Wednesday’s parade “one party you don’t want to miss” in the video.

“Let’s celebrate and turn downtown KC into a sea of red,” he said. “Let’s show everyone why Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest stadium in the world.”

Some local schools even canceled classes for the occasion, with Dale Herl, superintendent of the Independence, Missouri, School District, calling off school for a “Red Snow Day.”

“Super Bowl Champions! We DO have school on Monday and Tuesday, but will have a Red Snow Day on Wednesday for the parade. No school Wednesday, February 5th. Early Ed Centers and Kids Safari sites are also closed on Wednesday,” Herl wrote on Twitter after the win.

Long-distance fans were able to join in on the festivities through livestreams from local news outlets.

RELATED: Trump Tweets, Then Deletes, That Kansas State Is Proud of the Kansas City Chiefs — of Missouri

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Game MVP Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It was the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Immediately after the big game, Mahomes shared his excitement on Twitter, writing, “WE JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #CHIEFSKINGDOM.”

Prior to the Kansas City celebrations, the young player made the trip to Walt Disney World on Tuesday to take part in an extravagant parade where he was joined by Make-A-Wish recipients.