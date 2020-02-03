Kansas City Will Celebrate the Chiefs with a Parade on Wednesday — What to Know

Kansas City is planning to paint the town red this week.

In honor of the Chiefs’ victory at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the Missouri city has scheduled an all-out parade for Wednesday to celebrate.

Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas — who was in Miami, Florida, to cheer on his home team to their 31-20 win over the San Fransisco 49ers — announced the parade plans on Twitter shortly after the final whistle blow, sharing his excitement with his fellow fans.

“We’re gonna celebrate our great champions, celebrate our great city and celebrate our great fans,” said Lucas in the clip. “We look forward to having a great time with you.”

Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with the official parade route revealed on Tuesday morning, at which time transportation and parking details will also be provided.

Immediately following the parade, a victory rally will be held at the front of the city’s landmark Union Station at approximately 1:30 p.m. Spectators can gather at the front lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial to view the proceedings.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri & the Kansas City Chiefs invite all fans to a @Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our #SuperBowl Champions. The parade will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 11:30 a.m. Visit the #chiefsparade website at https://t.co/0njo5L3Kyd pic.twitter.com/pluovrgWRn — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) February 3, 2020

LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020

Jackson County executive Frank White, in the promo video, said Wednesday will be “one party you don’t want to miss” — and for long-distance fans looking to not miss out on the fun, local news outlets are expected to livestream the parade.

“Let’s celebrate and turn downtown KC into a sea of red,” he said. “Let’s show everyone why Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest stadium in the world.”

Some local schools will even shut down for the occasion on Wednesday, with Dale Herl, superintendent of the Independence, Missouri, School District, calling off classes for a “Red Snow Day.”

“Super Bowl Champions! We DO have school on Monday and Tuesday, but will have a Red Snow Day on Wednesday for the parade. No school Wednesday, February 5th. Early Ed Centers and Kids Safari sites are also closed on Wednesday,” wrote Herl on Twitter.

Game MVP Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory over the 49ers on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, marking the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Immediately after the big game, Mahomes, 24, shared his excitement on Twitter, rallying his fan base with the Chiefs Kingdom hashtag: “WE JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #CHIEFSKINGDOM.”

Back in 2013, the football star tweeted a Super Bowl sentiment that came to fruition for him seven years later.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs,” he wrote at the time, a feat he was able to live out on Sunday.