Diehard Kansas City Chiefs Fans Will Marry on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Willing to Take the Back Seat'

It remains to be seen if the Kansas City Chiefs will come home with rings on Super Bowl Sunday, but two of the team’s most devoted fans certainly will.

Robert Walkowiak and Nikki Bailey are Chiefs devotees — and they’re set to tie the knot the same day their beloved team takes on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“I think I’m a little willing to take the back seat to them for the day,” Bailey joked to Fox affiliate WDAF.

The couple planned their wedding last year, knowing it was Super Bowl Sunday, but unsure if their team would make it to football’s biggest stage.

They even sent off invitations to some of the Chiefs’ biggest stars, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with a note saying that the couple hoped the athletes wouldn’t be able to make it due to bigger and better plans.

“When we sent the invitations, we put on there, ‘Dinner, dancing, drinks and Super Bowl party. Bring your fan gear in case the Chiefs are in it,’ ” Bailey told NBC affiliate KSHB.

They learned on Sunday that the Chiefs would, in fact, be playing Feb. 2 in Miami in their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970 after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

“No words can describe how excited we are,” Walkowiak told WDAF. “It’s going to be the most special day for Kansas City and for us.”

To really lean into the theme, the soon-to-be newlyweds will have their wedding party dress in burgundy and black, M&Ms customized with the Chiefs’ arrowhead logo, and themed light fixtures.

Image zoom Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes David Eulitt/Getty

“[The lights] can change colors or whatever, but now they’re all going to be red,” Bailey said.

The couple is set to exchange vows at the historic Oliver Building in Kansas City, but will wait until the game is over to hold their reception.

“After the game, as we’re celebrating this victorious, glorious win, then we’ll do the reception,” Bailey said, who added that there’s even been talk of dancing their first dance as husband and wife in Chiefs jerseys.

“My favorite part is I still get to marry the woman I love, and I get to watch the team that I love on the same day,” Walkowiak told WDAF.