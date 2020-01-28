Here's Everything You Need to Know About Watching Super Bowl LIV on Sunday

Millions of football fans will be tuning in to watch Super Bowl LIV — and the commercials — on FOX in just a few days.

But for the fans who have cut the cable cord, we’ve got you covered on how to stream the game online. Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff.

Who’s playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the San Fransisco 49ers, led by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively. While Super Bowl LIV will be the seventh appearance from the Niners, the Chiefs have not been to a Super Bowl for 50 years.

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at halftime.

Image zoom San Francisco 49ers playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LIV is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

When is the Super Bowl?

The title game will be played on February 2, 2020.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. EST./ 3:30 p.m. PST.

Image zoom Kansas City Chiefs playing the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Jamie Squire/Getty Images

What channel is the Super Bowl airing on?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on FOX.

Where is the Super Bowl being streamed?

The game will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports App.

Several streaming services will also have the Super Bowl available for live streaming — you’ll just have to pay for a subscription. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and Fubo TV all include FOX, with per month prices ranging from $49.99 to $55.