Getting Ready for Super Bowl LIV: Fast Facts Ahead of the Big Game

It’s time, football fans!

Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner, and after impressive displays from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers last weekend in the AFC and NCF Championships, it’s sure to be a game not to miss. Until then, here’s everything you need to know about the game — by the numbers — ahead of February 2.

7: The number of years since the 49ers have played in the Super Bowl

While San Francisco’s last Super Bowl win was in 1995 against the San Diego Chargers — a game also played in Miami, where this year’s championship is being held — they faced off against the Baltimore Ravens as recently as 2013, when they lost 34-31.

Image zoom Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images; David Eulitt/Getty Images

RELATED: 49ers’ Katie Sowers Will Be the First Female, Openly Gay Coach at the Super Bowl

5: The number of times the 49ers have won the Super Bowl

The team’s 2013 loss broke their winning streak, as the Niners had previously emerged victorious from every Super Bowl match-up they’d appeared in thus far: in 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985, and 1982.

50: The number of years since the Chiefs have competed in the Super Bowl

For Kansas City, it’s been twice as long since their first — and last — Super Bowl victory. In 1970, the Chiefs faced off against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans.

53: The number of years since the first Super Bowl

The Super Bowl kicked off in 1967 — which featured a match-up between the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs lost 35-10 to the cheeseheads.

Image zoom Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire

16: The number of months since Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL …

… in a game against the Chiefs in September 2018. The Niners lost that game 38-27, and Garoppolo’s injury in the fourth quarter left him out for the rest of the season.

8: The number of passes Garoppolo threw in the NFC Championship game

The last time a quarterback won a playoff game with fewer than 10 passes was in 2000, when Mark Brunell and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins 62-7. Fans had a good time teasing Garoppolo online for his efforts in the NFC Championship game Sunday night — but hey, whatever works, right?

Image zoom Peter Aiken/Getty Images

RELATED: Paul Rudd Had the Best Time Celebrating Kansas City Chief’s AFC Championship as Spirit Leader

27: The number of yards Mahomes ran in the championship game to score a touchdown

The quarterback ran an impressive 27 yards to score in the first half, putting the Chiefs at a four-point advantage over the Tennessee Titans heading into halftime.

12: The number of days till the Super Bowl

Get your hot wings and nachos ready. The 49ers and the Chiefs face off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in less than two weeks on Sunday, February 2. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.