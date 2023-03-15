Suns' Torrey Craig Loses Tooth on Court After Colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Torrey Craig's dentist can't be happy about last night's Phoenix Suns' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Not only did the Suns come up short in their matchup against the East Coast contenders, but the team's forward Torrey Craig lost a tooth mid-game after colliding with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Craig, 32, fell to the floor after colliding with Antetokounmpo, 28, during Tuesday's third quarter of the game in Phoenix.

The ball remained in play as Craig stayed on the floor for a few moments before Suns coach Monty Williams called a time-out.

Torrey Craig. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

The team's broadcasters told viewers Craig was "checking to make sure all of his teeth are in place" before the athlete was shown bending down to pick something up from the court. "And they're not — he picked up a tooth off the floor," said the announcer.

Antetokounmpo went over to the Suns' bench to check on him after the collision, and Craig eventually returned to the court on Tuesday to finish the game.

After the game, Phoenix sports reporter Gerald Bourguet spoke to Williams, who said he "wasn't sure" if Craig lost the tooth and couldn't confirm. Williams told reporters that the injury was "another example of not being sure what to tell his guys about trying to guard Giannis when he lowers the shoulder."

Phoenix lost the game 116 - 104, leaving them with 37 wins and 32 losses in the season with 13 games left to play in the regular season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have recorded 50 wins and 19 losses, the league's best record for a team this season.