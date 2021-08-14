“I know it's crazy to have an Olympic gold medalist come but I'm excited because I feel like everybody here is so nice,” Sunisa Lee said of her new athletic home

Sunisa Lee Goes Off to College After Tokyo Olympics as Simone Biles and More Celebrate: 'Big Moves'

Sunisa "Suni" Lee is officially starting her freshman year at Auburn University!

The 18-year-old Team USA gymnast — who was the women's all-around champion during the Tokyo Summer Games — shared a photo of herself on Friday posing outside the William J. Samford Hall at the Alabama school.

Lee wore an Auburn t-shirt, biker shorts and white sneakers in the school grounds snap. The athlete, who picked up three medals in Tokyo, also sported an Olympic rings necklace.

"War eagle" she captioned the post, a reference to the school's "battle cry."

Continuing to support her after the Olympics, Lee's gymnastics teammates Simone Biles and Jade Carey cheered her on in the comments section. "Wahooooooo!!!!!!" Biles, 24, wrote in one message, while Carey, 21, added in another, "Yessss."

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn also celebrated Lee, writing, "Congrats!! Big moves."

The class of '25 athlete opened up about her decision to go to college following her Olympic success in an interview with Montgomery Advisor.

"Nobody intended for me to win the all-around gold. I didn't intend for that to happen," Lee told the outlet on Friday. "So it was kind of like I already had my mind set on going to Auburn right away. So that was kind of the reason I came here, because I knew I wanted to be here."

Her decision was also cemented by the new ruling that NCAA student-athletes are now able to make money off of their school's use of their name, image and likeness.

"I have to take advantage of this opportunity," Lee, who will be studying business education, told AuburnTigers.com. "Nobody has done it before. I want to help be the face of that and help other people in the future know that they can do college and still make money. I feel like it's a win-win situation."

The NCAA student-athlete also expressed how great it's been since she stepped foot on campus.

"It's amazing how everyone here has been so supportive and so welcoming about me coming here," Lee told the school publication. "I know it's crazy to have an Olympic gold medalist come but I'm excited because I feel like everybody here is so nice and the atmosphere is way different than I thought it would be."

The freshman added that she's looking forward to getting "that college experience that I've been looking for" and "have some fun" after years of tough competition.

"Elite gymnastics was so hard and there's never any time to have fun or hang out with your friends. Coming here, I can be more free, and I'm just excited to be part of a team," she said.

During the Games, the medalist told reporters she'll "probably" pack her gold, silver and bronze with her as she dorms on campus.