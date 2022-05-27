Suni Lee has come out with a PSA for SeeHer, which advocates for accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media

Suni Lee Says She's 'Proud' to Inspire Next Generation of Asian American Women to 'Break Molds' in New PSA

Suni Lee Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Herself for ‘Being Somebody That Younger Girls Can Look Up to’ in New PSA

Suni Lee Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Herself for ‘Being Somebody That Younger Girls Can Look Up to’ in New PSA

Suni Lee is proud to be an inspiration for young girls.

The 19-year-old gymnast made history when she competed for Team USA at the Tokyo Summer Games last year. Not only was she the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast, she also became the first Hmong American Olympic gold medalist when she won the coveted all-around gold.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lee, who currently competes for Auburn University, reflected on her legacy in a new PSA for Paramount and SeeHer, which advocates for accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media.

"Growing up I didn't see a lot of Asian American women on the U.S. Gymnastics team, so to be one of the first Hmong Americans to win the Olympic gold medal is just absolutely amazing," she said.

"My gymnastics career has helped change what's expected for Hmong women because I decided to create my own path," she continued.

Although Lee shared that it can sometimes be hard "to tell myself that I'm proud of myself," being able to pave the way for the next generation is something she cherishes.

"I am proud of myself for being somebody that younger girls can look up to," she said. "If you can see her, you can be her."

Alongside the video, which was released during AAPI Heritage Month, Lee reiterated how powerful representation is.

"As the first Hmong woman to win gold on the US gymnastics team, I'm proud to inspire the next generation of Asian American women to break molds and dream bigger dreams than they ever thought possible," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lee's 30-second video — which debuted earlier this month — will be shown across all Paramount networks through August, including on MTV, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

"We are proud to deliver this powerful PSA featuring Sunisa in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander's," Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, U.S. Advertising Sales, Paramount said in a statement. "Paramount is committed to lifting the conversation around accurate female representation, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with SeeHer to share important stories with our audiences everywhere."

"While AAPI Heritage Month is a time for us to honor Asian American and Pacific Islanders, we know how important it is to celebrate diverse backgrounds all year long," added SeeHer President Jeannine Shao Collins.