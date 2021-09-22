"That's something that's very difficult to talk about," the Dancing with the Stars contestant told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) after Monday's premiere

Suni Lee Says Gymnasts Are 'Very Proud' of Simone Biles for Senate Testimony: 'An Inspiration'

Suni Lee is lauding Simone Biles and three other Team USA gymnasts for speaking up at last week's U.S. Senate hearing regarding the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant, 18, praised Biles, 24, as well as Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols for their courage and conviction during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

"We're all very proud of her," Lee told PEOPLE during the appearance after Monday's premiere of the ABC reality show. "That's something that's very difficult to talk about and not very many can use their voice."

"We're all very proud of Simone and proud of all of the girls for coming out and they just continue to be an inspiration every day," she added.

At the hearing, Biles called herself a "survivor of sexual abuse," blaming USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for failing "to do their jobs" to protect her and other young gymnasts from now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar.

"I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day, in the wake — of the Larry Nassar abuse," an emotional Biles told legislators.

"To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," added the seven-time Olympic medalist.

Biles has long been supportive of Lee, the first-ever Hmong American Olympic gymnast. In August, the DWTS alum told PEOPLE that she believes Lee could win the competition series after her friend joined the cast.

"I think she'll do really well," Biles predicted. "I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story."