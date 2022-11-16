Entertainment Sports Suni Lee Plans to Leave College Gymnastics After This Year: 'I Have My Sights Set' on 2024 Olympics The 19-year-old gymnast, who brought home the gold medal in the individual all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is a sophomore at Auburn University By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 16, 2022 03:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Suni Lee. Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Suni Lee is ready to focus exclusively on making it to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the 19-year-old gymnast addressed her future. Lee is currently a sophomore at Auburn University and competes for their Division 1 NCAA gymnastics team. "Today I am sharing a decision that has weighed on me a really long time," the Dancing with the Stars alum said in the video. "As an athlete that has competed at the highest level on the world's biggest stage I've been fortunate enough to experience that once in a lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when the gold medal is draped around your neck. But I don't want it to just be once in a lifetime." Suni Lee Says She's 'Proud' to Inspire Next Generation of Asian American Women to 'Break Molds' in New PSA The gymnast shared that competing for Auburn University was a dream of hers and that she'd learned so much about "myself, true teamwork and about community during my time here." Lee then said she was going to turn her attention exclusively on training for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. "This will be my last season competing at Auburn University," she shared. "I'm so excited to share that after this season I will be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there. I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work." Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Flips into an Epic First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game In the video, she included clips from previous matches and even some videos of her doing gymnastics as a kid. As the clips of her as a young gymnast were playing, she encouraged young girls to follow their dreams. "To every little girl whose circumstances have dictated their future but you pushed beyond them, I see you," Lee said. "I did it and you can do it too. Because really, nothing is impossible." At the conclusion of her message, Lee thanked her teammates, coaches, staff and school supporters. "This special place will always be a part of me and my journey," she said. "And I'll always be an Auburn Tiger." Suni Lee. C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In the meantime, Lee is lighting up the floor (and beams, and vault) at Auburn. "College has been amazing. It's been super fun," Lee told PEOPLE last month. "Having teammates, being somewhat normal is absolutely amazing. I mean, I'm not used to it, so it's definitely been a transition." RELATED VIDEO: Suni Lee Clinches All-Around Gymnastics Gold Then Tearfully Celebrates with Team: 'We're So Proud,' Dad Says Among her numerous accolades, Lee was also a semifinalist in the last season of Dancing with the Stars. The gymnast, who was the first Hmong-American to represent America in the Olympics, made waves in 2020 when she brought home the gold medal for U.S. women's gymnastics during the individual all-around, a competition determining the best overall gymnast.