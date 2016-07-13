Jordan Spieth is one of the latest athletes to skip out of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio

Summer Olympics: Jordan Spieth and Lindsey Vonn Are the Latest to Skip Rio Over Zika

As the 2016 Olympics get closer, more and more athletes, present and former, are option out of Rio over fears about contracting the Zika virus.

In recent weeks, the world’s top four male golfers have dropped out of the games, including Dustin Johnson, who told ESPN that he and fiancée Paulina Gretzky plan to expand their family and don’t want to risk being susceptible to the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of the 60 male golfers invited to Rio, 21 have already dropped out amid the link between Zika and the microcephaly birth defect, which can lead to a number of different conditions in babies. Zika can be sexually transmitted as well, which also makes it a concern for men who are planning families.

Jordan Spieth, 22, pulled out of the competition on Tuesday, citing overall health concerns.

Carly Patterson, the 2004 Olympic all-around champion, told PEOPLE this week that she declined to be a correspondent at this year’s Games, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is also not attending.

And Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, who is pregnant with a second child, will not travel to Rio.

The Games’ opening ceremony takes place Aug. 5