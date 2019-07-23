Watch the Latest Teaser Trailer for the 2020 Olympics — and Read All About the New Sports

Image zoom NBC

We’re officially only a year away from the next Summer Olympics!

On Tuesday, the 2020 Olympics released a teaser trailer for the upcoming event, which will be held in Tokyo from July 24th, 2020 to August 9th, 2020.

The video — which is set to Panic! At The Disco’s cover of “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman — features clips of beloved athletes including gymnast Simone Biles and USWNT player Alex Morgan.

“In one year, the world will be watching Tokyo for the greatest show in sports,” the caption of the video read. “And we’ll be ready.”

According to NBC Sports, next year’s Olympics will also include six new sports: baseball, softball, surfing, karate, skateboarding, and sports climbing.

With the new additions, the 2020 Olympics will consist of a record 339 medal events and 33 sports, a preview on the Today show Tuesday morning explained.

According to NBC Sports, baseball and softball will be making their return to the Olympics next year after being removed from the program following the 2008 games.

Sports climbing will see climbers competing in three different events: lead, speed and bouldering. Speed climbing involves two athletes climbing a fixed route to see who finishes first, while in lead climbing, athletes will try to climb as high as possible in a fixed time limit. Meanwhile, bouldering involves climbing without safety routes.

The skateboarding competitions will consist of four medal events: men’s and women’s street, performed on stairs, curbs and rails, and men’s and women’s park, held in a dome-shaped bowl.

On Tuesday, professional skateboarder and snowboarder Shaun White — who has won gold at the Winter Olympics — announced he is considering competing in skateboarding next year.

“It’s such a big decision,” he said. “I’ve been having so much fun just skating around and I got so inspired. I was like, ‘Why don’t I test the waters, compete a little and see what happens?’ So after that, I’ll probably make the big announcement [about] what I’m gonna do.”

The 2020 Summer Olympics precede the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Paris will host the 2024 Summer Games, while the warm-weather Olympics will return to the U.S. in 2028, with the action centered around Los Angeles.