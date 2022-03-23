Keep Sue Fresh: WNBA Icon Sue Bird Talks Wedding to Megan Rapinoe and Her Personal Style Evolution

Sue Bird tells PEOPLE about her Corona partnership, her personal style since entering the WNBA, wedding planning, and what she's looking forward to in what could possibly be her final season

Sue Bird is famous for her no-look passes and clutch jumpers on the court, but she's also gained notoriety — and a large fanbase of sneakerheads — thanks to her style off the court.

Now, the WNBA legend, 41, is bringing her cool factor to the masses by partnering with Corona on the limited-edition Corona Fine Life Fridge, a two-in-one fridge that can not only keep sneakers fresh at the perfect temperature but also chill Corona beer. The Seattle Storm star, who served as the creative director on the brand's new fridge, also stars alongside Snoop Dogg, Devin Booker, Vince Carter, and Christian Laettner in Corona's commercials, which first aired at the start of the NCAA's men's and women's March Madness tournaments.

Below, Bird tells PEOPLE about the partnership, the evolution of her personal style since entering the league in 2002, wedding planning with fiancée Megan Rapinoe and what she's looking forward to in what could possibly be her final season.

PEOPLE: What excited you about this Corona partnership for Corona Fine Life Fridge?

BIRD: It's a great way to not only enjoy your Coronas but display them as well. And of course, part of this collaboration, specific to me, was that I am a little bit of a sneakerhead. So it's a great way to also showcase your kicks and I think Corona's overall just done a really great job with incorporating these different athletes and the campaigns. March hoops can be a very stressful time, so we're trying to have a good time with it.

Is beer your go-to beverage of choice?

Coronas are actually a go-to for myself, Diana [Taurasi] and some of my other teammates. First of all, anytime the weather's warm, you're outside, you're barbecuing, there's no better choice. I actually have a friend who taught me how to do what he calls "The Works," which is basically just putting a little lime around the rim, salting it up, and enjoying Corona that way. I highly recommend it. When this partnership came to be, it was just like, "Oh boom. I already know how I'm drinking my Corona."

You mentioned being a sneakerhead, your collection is very impressive. Does it take an acquired taste or is a good sneaker collection something that everyone can curate on their own?

I joke that I just kind of woke up one day a couple of years ago and I was like, "Wow, I have a lot of sneakers." I didn't start out as a collector. I didn't start out as, "Oh, I got to get the new drop that comes out this week." It wasn't like that. I just genuinely was drawn to sneakers, and they've always been a part of how I put together my outfits. I also joke that I just feel so thankful that nowadays sneakers have become, I guess, socially acceptable. You can wear them to the Met Gala and you'll fit right in.

So for me, it's like all the things have come together. I already had the collection going, just from years of being an athlete and being drawn to them. All the different types, whether it's on the court, off-court. Now, where I'm really lucky is that I get to fit them into my everyday wear. It's not just sportswear anymore. You can really show off different sides of your style through your sneakers, so that's how I view it.

Has your style stayed the same? Or have you ever looked back at what you wore or what you liked and said, "Oh, my God. I can't believe I was into that."

What happens when you play this long is a lot of your teammates are really young so they're not aware of the styles that have come and gone over the last 20 years. So obviously pictures from my earlier years with the Storm — my rookie year, my second year, my third year — you're going to catch me in a J. Crew skirt. That was in, that was the style. They clown me. [laughs] They make fun of me now for it, but that was the style. I think if I were to sum it up though, what's really great about my personal style evolution, a lot of it does have to do with sneakers, I finally feel like I'm dressing like myself. I'm not trying to dress the way I thought I was meant to dress or the way I thought other people wanted me to dress or what I saw on TV and I tried to maybe match that.

I'm actually just dressing in a way that's comfortable for me. What's interesting is, I would totally describe my style as, I guess, tomboy chic in some way. What's funny about it is I've never felt more myself. I've never felt more feminine. I feel more feminine in a really cute fitted tux with some sneakers than I would in a dress. Then the flip side of that is now when I do wear a dress, it's because I'm choosing to. It's because I want to, not because I feel like I have to. Although that's a subtle difference, I think it really makes a huge difference when people are trying to figure out their style.

When it comes to celebrations, like the planning of your wedding to Megan, is the wardrobe comfort over style? Is that something you coordinate?

It's funny you bring that up. We were just talking about it the other day. Ironically, this is like I said, honestly, stars aligning seems to be the theme. We're kind of toying with having a wedding in Mexico maybe. So there'll definitely be Coronas on deck, I can count on that for sure. But we also talked about what we wanted the attire to be. I think basically what you said, we would want people to come as themselves more than anything. More than anything, I think for both me and Megan, that's really important in our own lives. So we'd want that for our guests as well.

You're going into the 21st year of being in the league and will be playing at the new Climate Pledge Arena. What are you most excited about this season and being a Seattle Storm lifer?

When it's all said and done, I will be really proud that I've played my whole career in one franchise in one city. Just the relationship that you develop with this city itself, with the fans, it's really special. To have the ending possibly be in this brand new arena, Climate Pledge, it's a gorgeous arena. I think our franchise is really deserving of getting to play in it. I'm glad I'm going to be able to play in it. All of those things kind of tied in makes this last year … I just know it's going to be really special.

I'm really looking forward to it, and I know this is going to sound crazy because it is really all about winning championships, win or lose, it's not going to be about the results. It's just going to be about sharing it with the city, the fans, our team in this new arena. I'm really looking forward to it.

Do you have a specific goal in mind or is it just to have a genuinely good time?

Yeah, just to really soak it all in. I mean, I'm not going to lie I do want to win. Holding up a trophy and then calling it a day, I don't think you can write it any better. But I'm not going to let that dictate how much I enjoy what we're doing here.