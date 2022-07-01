Bird tells PEOPLE she and the WNBA will do "anything that can bring [Griner] to the forefront"

Sue Bird Says Teammates Have Gotten Letters from Brittney Griner: We 'Let Her Know She's Not Forgotten'

As Brittney Griner begins her trial in front of a Russian court, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird is doing anything she can to bring attention to her Olympic teammate.

"Anytime any of us can bring Brittney's name to the forefront, can make sure she stays there, it's really important," Bird, 41, tells PEOPLE.

Griner, 31, has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia since February 17, the U.S. State Department has said. She has not been granted any phone calls and letters sent to her from loved ones are sporadic and screened by Russian authorities.

Bird tells PEOPLE, though, that those letters have been a hopeful point of contact between her and other friends and family of Griner. They have been able to send emails to Griner's lawyer, who then prints the message out and hand delivers it to the WNBA star after a thorough inspection by Russian authorities.

For Griner's friends and family, sending the letters is "just a way for all of us to let her know she's loved, let her know she's missed, let her know she's not forgotten," says Bird.

Brittney Griner | Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Frustratingly, Bird says they don't know for sure if the letters make it to Griner, "You hope it gets there. You have no idea. You hope she's able to read them," she said.

But "there are times where BG has been able to write back. I actually know one of my teammates got a letter from her."

Griner's trial began on Friday in a Russian court room located in Khimki, a Moscow suburb. Her next appearance will be July 7 at 2:30 p.m. Moscow time.

Bird tells PEOPLE that Griner's situation is "hard to talk about," but necessary to help bring her home.

Bird says "we have to make sure that our government is aware of how much all of us want her to come home and how much we're willing to do in order to make that happen and the pressure we're willing to sustain so that happens."

"From what I understand, the good news about the trial starting, even though she's still being held in a detention center, is that once the trial is over and that their legal system has played out, it now makes it...easier is not the right word, because it's not going to be easy, but it makes it possible," the five-time Olympic gold medalist says.

The 41-year-old WNBA star also commends the league's decision to name Griner an honorary all-star for the 2022 All-Star Game. "There was actually some conversation amongst players. I believe it was Breanna Stewart who tweeted it, wondering if we could wear her jersey number on our jerseys during All-Star," says Bird.

Both Bird and her Seattle teammate Stewart, 27, encourage Griner's supporters to continue to speak out.

"All of us that tweet about BG, maybe we turn on the TV or pick up PEOPLE magazine and you read about it, anything that can bring it to the forefront because the sad reality is this is a political game and BG has gotten caught up in that as a political pawn," Bird says.