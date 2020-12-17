Sue Bird Says She & Fiancé Megan Rapinoe Aren't 'in a Rush' to Plan Wedding amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"We’ve always kind of known that this was forever," the WNBA Champion says of her relationship with Megan Rapinoe

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are newly engaged, but the power couple aren't in a rush to tie the knot.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new partnership with CarMax, Bird says that planning the wedding is on hold for now.

"It’s been great to be engaged but we actually haven’t planned or talked about much of anything," the Seattle Storm star, 40, says.

The WNBA player tells PEOPLE that she and Rapinoe, 35, are holding off on starting the planning process largely because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I think the one thing we do agree on is that we would love to have our wedding once things have settled down in terms of COVID, because we want to have a stress free environment where we are not having to worry about testing and this and that, which is kind of the life of that we are living now," she says.

"We don’t know when that’s going to be, but we are okay with that," she says. "In some bizarre way, COVID has given us an excuse to not think about [the wedding] and we can kind of focus on our careers, because that takes so much time."

"I think we are both totally okay with the fact that this might not happen for a year, maybe two," Bird says, adding of their relationship, "We’ve always kind of known that this was forever, so we aren’t necessarily in a rush."

Bird and Rapinoe got engaged in October after four years of dating. Bird first shared the news by posting a photo on Instagram that showed her standing in an infinity pool looking out over the ocean as Rapinoe placed a ring on her finger.

The couple plan on spending the holidays at home in Seattle, and will be connecting with family for virtual celebrations.

"Both Megan and I are currently in Seattle and neither of our families live here, so I’ll probably just have to watch my nieces unwrap their presents on Zoom, call my mom on FaceTime, that kind of thing," Bird tells PEOPLE of their holiday plans.

Bird has joined CarMax's "Call Your Shot" campaign — an exciting opportunity, she says, in part because CarMax is the first automotive retailer to partner with the WNBA.

"I think when you think about 'calling your shot' and what CarMax is trying to do with this campaign, there are a couple words that jump out, like confidence and empowerment," Bird tells PEOPLE of her partnership. "And I just feel like as a female athlete, it really spoke to me in those ways and I just really loved that."

"One of the best things that jumped out to me is that you could do it from home," she adds of the CarMax offering. "Given where we are in life, that’s obviously a premium so it’s really nice, and that kind of circles all the way back to being empowering for people to be able to do that and it gives them confidence. As an athlete, those two things are a part my everyday life, so the partnership was a no-brainer."