Sue Bird and Fiancée Megan Rapinoe Cozy Up in Sweet Beach Photo

The couple — who both competed for Team USA in the Olympics this past summer — shared a photo from what appeared to be a sunny vacation

Megan Rapinoe and fiancée Sue Bird are kicking off 2022 together.

The soccer star, 36, and the WNBA player, 41, shared a photo of themselves in warmer weather on Instagram, Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the image, Bird and Rapinoe cozied up on a beach with water and an orange and yellow sunset behind them. Also on the beach were picnic tables and shells strung up from branches.

Bird captioned the photo with just emojis, writing, "✌️👌✌️✌️."

In October 2020, after four years of dating, Rapinoe and Bird got engaged in Antigua, where they were celebrating Bird's 40th birthday and fourth WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm. The athletes and LGBTQ icons met at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and began dating shortly after.

Both athletes again competed for Team USA at this year's Summer Olympics, Rapinoe for the U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and Bird for the U.S. women's basketball team. Bird won a gold medal with her team, while Rapinoe and the other soccer players took bronze.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Rapinoe, —who has been at the forefront of the USWNT fight for pay equity, says she and Bird, an activist within the WNBA, often bounce ideas off of each other and share passions. "So it's really pretty special. I think I pinch myself all the time thinking how lucky we are to be in this life together."

She also said that, due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing or canceling many events in the sports world last year, the couple found a "silver lining" as they've "been able to spend almost every day together."