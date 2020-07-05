Sue Bird Celebrates Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe's 35th Birthday with Hilarious Dance Video

Happy birthday, Megan Rapinoe!

The soccer star, who turned 35, was showered with love and well wishes on Sunday, including a special message from her girlfriend of three years, Sue Bird. "How you live life on the outside is how you make me feel on the inside," the WNBA star, 39, wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bird also shared a video of Rapinoe dancing in a hot tub and rocking out to Maggie Rogers's song "Back In My Body."

"I love you, baby. Happy Birthday!! NOW GO DANCE YOUR ASS OFF (But not in a hot tub. Just in our apartment bc we got bubble to go to 🤪)," the Seattle Storm star concluded her tribute to Rapinoe, whom she recently co-hosted the ESPY Awards with alongside Russell Wilson.

Rapinoe also received sweet shout-outs from her USWNT teammates, including Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.

"Happy Birthday @mrapinoe !! Thank goodness we're decent footballers so that we could eventually meet and form our beautiful, blossoming friendship over the years.. my life wouldn't be as fun nor fabulous without you in it! ❤️ I love you lots and today I’m celebrating you from afar!!" Krieger, 35, wrote on Instagram.

Harris, who wed Krieger in December 2019, shared multiple throwback photos of her and Rapinoe. "You inspire me sis. Sorry I'm miss your birthday. Probably the first in many years. F--- COVID," Harris wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a crying face emoji.

Image zoom Alex Morgan/Instagram

Image zoom Ashlyn Harris/Instagram

In October 2019, Rapinoe previously opened up about her relationship with Bird, telling PEOPLE about their special "understanding" of each other as fellow athletes.

"We are huge fans of each other. I have become, like, a Seattle Storm number one superfan, of course," she said. "I think it is just the understanding of what we have to go through and the appreciation of, you know, each other’s skills and lives is really special. And in the same sense, we are just normal to each other. Which is really nice. Like, neither of us are like, 'Oh wow you are the best person that has ever played basketball.' Which she is!"

Rapinoe also said she feels incredibly comfortable with Bird because of their shared professional experience, and how it allowed her to be herself with her partner. "It is nice to just be able to totally unwind and be completely yourself and, you know, have someone understand and appreciate how special it is, what you are doing, but also just love you for who you are and just to be that kind of support system," Rapinoe said.