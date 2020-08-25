A Los Angeles city councilperson said the street name will be "a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big"

Street Near Staples Center to Be Renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard: His 'Legacy Is Bigger Than Basketball'

Kobe Bryant is set to be immortalized outside his home basketball arena.

On Monday, Los Angeles City Councilperson Herb J. Wesson Jr. said on Twitter that a section of the roadway outside of the Staples Center will be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard. The local politician said the namesake will inspire citizens to live by the late NBA star's "Mamba mentality."

"Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK," wrote Wesson Jr. "Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible."

Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career, wearing jersey numbers 8 and 24. He made his debut with the team in 1996 after being drafted straight out of high school.

The Newport Beach, California, area where Bryant lived prior to his death also recently honored the sports star. Orange County supervisors voted to make Aug. 24 official Kobe Bryant Day.

Aug. 24, Monday, was chosen because it features the two jersey numbers, 8 and 24. The date was also one day after his birthday this past weekend.

County Board Chairwoman Michelle Steel said Bryant was a “treasured member of our community” who “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” according to a recording of the board meeting earlier this month.

The vote from the Orange County supervisors came four years after the neighboring Los Angeles County similarly voted to make Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day.