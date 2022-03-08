“Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years,” Steve Austin said announcing his return to the WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Returning to WWE to Bring 'One Last Can of Whoop Ass' at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is returning to the WWE to fight Kevin Owens on a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38 in April.

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee, 57, announced on Tuesday that he would appear on the show following Owens challenging him during Monday's night episode of Raw.

"Nineteen years ago, I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring," Austin in his social media announcement. "After three Rock Bottoms, one-two-three, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I've had to live with that defeat knowing my time is up."

Austin went up against The Rock in his final match-up at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 before retiring.

The television personality also called out his upcoming opponent for his criticism of Texas, Austin's home state, and the location of WrestleMania 38 venue AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I've kept buried for 19 years," he said. "Ever since you started running that mealy-mouth of yours, talking about the great state of Texas, you got my attention."

He added, "And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. 1) You are one dumb son of a bitch, and 2) You are fixing to get your a— kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin."

Austin said he didn't care if their matchup was considered a KO show, fight, or brawl and shared a message for Owens.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoop ass on you, Kevin Owens and that's the bottom line because Stone Cold said so," he concluded.

Rumors have circulated regarding a potential matchup between Owens and Austin at WrestleMania which marks Austin's first match since WrestleMania XIX, according to Bleacher Report.