"This will be a story for our grandkids someday," Jessica Friesen said

Stewart and Jessica Friesen Set to Compete in Same Race on Same NASCAR Team

A family affair!

Next weekend, Stewart and Jessica Friesen are set to become the first married couple to race in the same NASCAR event since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise did back in the early 1990s.

According to a statement shared to Stewart's Twitter account earlier this month, he and his wife are scheduled to compete in a NASCAR national series race at the upcoming Camping World Truck Series event, which is set to take place at the Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27.

Jessica will drive a second truck for the team, according to the social media statement, making her and her husband the first couple to race for the same team.

Stewart is currently a full-time driver in the Truck Series, while Jessica races dirt modifieds on the northeast circuit, Fox News reported.

"I've been racing sprint cars and modifieds on dirt for my entire racing career and it's amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level," Jessica said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to the experience of driving a truck for the first time."

"The fact that this race is happening on dirt is really exciting," she added. "I couldn't ask for a better group to work with than the team we've assembled at HFR."

Speaking with reporters on a recent call, Jessica also shared that the pair's 5-year-old son Parker is intrigued by his parent's participation in the forthcoming event.

"He's still very confused on that, I think," Jessica said, according to NASCAR. "He says, 'No, Mom. Dad races the truck, you race the modified, and trucks don't race on dirt, trucks race on the pavement.' So he was just kind of getting his mind wrapped around all that."

Telling the story of their participation in the racing event, Jessica said will also be a great story to pass down to future generations of their family.

"This will be a story for our grandkids someday," she said. "No matter what happens at this race, we went and did this."

"We kind of went out there, had fun and hopefully it turns out well," Jessica continued. "Hopefully, we'll see. Who knows what could happen."